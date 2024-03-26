Left Menu

Fire at ceiling fan manufacturing unit in HP's Baddi, one injured

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-03-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:28 IST
Fire at ceiling fan manufacturing unit in HP's Baddi, one injured
  • Country:
  • India

A worker was injured in a fire at a ceiling fan manufacturing factory in Himachal's Baddi on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Katha in the Baddi industrial area of Solan district, they said.

Police said a paint thinner caught fire while some work was underway and property worth crores was gutted.

It took six fire tenders almost two hours to douse the flames, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Ashok Verma said the fire was brought under control and the injured worker was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024