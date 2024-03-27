Israel confirms Hamas deputy military commander killed in Israeli strike
Hamas deputy military commander Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli strike this month, Israel's military spokesperson said on Tuesday, confirming reports from earlier in the month.
"We have checked all the intelligence," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement. "Marwan Issa was eliminated in the strike we carried out around two weeks ago," he said.
