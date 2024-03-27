China's President Xi met US executives, academics in Beijing, state media say
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 08:40 IST
China's President Xi Jinping met with U.S. executives and academics at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, state media reported, following on from a November dinner with U.S. executives in San Francisco.
Before the meeting, Xi took a group photo with the delegation, the report said.
