Singapore port authority says Dali had valid certificates at time of Baltimore collision

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 08:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 08:58 IST
The vessel Dali that was involved in the Baltimore bridge collapse had valid classification society and statutory certificates on its structural integrity and equipment functionality at the time of the incident, Singapore's Marine and Ports Authority said on Wednesday.

In a statement, it said the Dali also passed two separate foreign port state inspections in June and September last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

