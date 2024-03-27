Left Menu

Six Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Six Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The gunfight occurred during an anti-Naxal operation in Chikurbhatti and Pusbaka villages. The operation involved DRG, CRPF, and CoBRA units. Bodies have been recovered and the search operation continues. Bijapur is in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, set to vote on April 19.

27-03-2024
Six Naxalites, including a woman cadre, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place in the jungles of Chikurbhatti and Pusbaka villages under Basaguda police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation, he said.

''After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of six Naxalites, including a woman, were recovered from the spot,'' he said.

The search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

Bijapur district is in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections April 19.

