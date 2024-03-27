Left Menu

Five charged with helping illegal turbine sale to Crimea

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:52 IST
Five charged with helping illegal turbine sale to Crimea
  • Country:
  • Germany

Prosecutors in Hamburg charged four Germans and one Swiss-French citizen with violating sanctions by helping export a Siemens gas turbine to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia, a prosecution spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to the charge sheet, first reported by Wirtschaftswoche magazine, the five knew when they helped export the turbines, worth 111 million euros, from the port of Hamburg to St. Petersburg that their ultimate destination would be two power plants in Crimea.

Western companies are barred from selling to Crimea, whose 2014 annexation is not recognised by any major government. Siemens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024