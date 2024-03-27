Left Menu

Rajasthan: Former Army officer held for causing disturbance to public peace

A former Army officer was arrested on Wednesday on charges of causing disturbance to public peace after he, along with his associates, allegedly barged into Moti Mahal at Taragarh Palace in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said. A police officer said that Brigadier Bhupesh Singh Hada retd and his three associates were arrested under IPC Section 151 as a preventive measure.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:57 IST
Rajasthan: Former Army officer held for causing disturbance to public peace
  • Country:
  • India

A former Army officer was arrested on Wednesday on charges of causing disturbance to public peace after he, along with his associates, allegedly barged into Moti Mahal at Taragarh Palace in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said. A police officer said that Brigadier Bhupesh Singh Hada (retd) and his three associates were arrested under IPC Section 151 as a ''preventive'' measure. However, the four accused were granted bail in the evening, Bundi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Uma Sharma said. The police action came on a complaint by members of the trust that manages the Taragarh Palace. Later, an FIR was registered at Kotwali police station against Hada and his three aides including Pravindra Singh under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 455 (house trespass), among others, the ASP said, adding police have began investigation in the case.

The four persons, including Hada, were produced before the court in the evening that granted them bail, she added.

Meanwhile, Hada, while speaking to media in court premises after bail, alleged that Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of Alwar was engaged in operating illegal trust and he illegally occupied the Taragarh Palace while he (Hada) was serving in the army.

The former Army officer said that the Taragarh Palace (Bundi royal property) is a heritage property and it should be used for public and religious activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024