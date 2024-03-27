Girl gang-raped in Jharkhand, 3 arrested

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, police said.

All the three accused were arrested, Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Dr Vimal Kumar said.

A team of police personnel was formed soon after a complaint was lodged by the girl's mother. "All three named accused in the case have been arrested and forwarded to jail custody," he said.

The incident occurred at Sitka under the Ramgarh Police Station limits when the girl was alone in her residence.

According to the FIR lodged at the Ramgarh Police Station, three men from the Sitka area allegedly went to her residence and forcibly abducted her to a nearby forest where they raped her, Ramgarh Police Station in-charge Ajay Kumar Sahu said. The police registered a case under the various sections of IPC and initiated an investigation into the matter.

