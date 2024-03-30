Lebanese PM condemns 'targeting' of UN forces in southern Lebanon
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-03-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 17:16 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned on Saturday the 'targeting' of U.N. forces in southern Lebanon that wounded three observers.
