Man booked for abusing Kerala CM through microphone

Man booked for verbally abusing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan using a microphone in front of state Secretariat. Accused, Sreejith, protested demanding CBI probe into brother's death allegedly during police custody. Case under IPC 294 b registered. Microphone seized by police, further proceedings pending decision. Thiruvananthapuram incident.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was booked for verbally abusing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan using a microphone in front of the state Secretariat, the administrative hub, here, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sreejith, had been staging protest in front of the Secretariat for some years demanding a CBI probe into the death of his younger brother who was allegedly killed during a custodial interrogation by the state police.

A police officer said the case was registerd under IPC 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place).

Sreejith's microphone was also seized by the police, the officer said, adding that further proceedings would be decided soon.

