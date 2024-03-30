Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 19:06 IST
Jharkhand: ED files prosecution complaint against Hemant Soren, 4 others
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed prosecution complaint against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and four others at a special PMLA court here.

The prosecution complaint runs into hundreds of pages.

A special PMLA court on March 21 had extended the judicial custody of Soren till April 4 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

On February 15, the PMLA court remanded him to judicial custody until February 22, which was later extended until March 21.

Following his arrest by the ED on January 31, shortly after his resignation as the chief minister, Soren has been lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi.

