Punjab Police officer sentenced to 10-year jail for extra-judicial killing in 1992

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 19:46 IST
A special CBI court in Mohali on Saturday sentenced the then SHO of Jhabbal police station in Amritsar to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the extra-judicial killing of a man in 1992, officials said.

Another accused in the case, then deputy superintendent of police Ashok Kumar Sharma, died during the course of hearing, after which charges against him were abated, they said.

Then Jhabbal police station SHO Amarjeet Singh was convicted for the extra-judicial killing of Balwinder Singh.

In 1995, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to probe the incidents of alleged extra-judicial killings done by officials of Punjab Police and disposal of bodies as 'lawaris' (unidentified). Subsequently, the agency registered a preliminary enquiry.

During the enquiry, the wife of Balwinder Singh came forward alleging that he was illegally apprehended by a police team of Jhabbal on October 4, 1992, killed and his body cremated as 'lawaris'.

The CBI then registered a case against Sharma, Amarjeet Singh and others.

''On completion of the investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet...on September 16, 1999 against accused Ashok Kumar Sharma and Amarjeet Singh. Charges were framed against both accused on February 28, 2000. During trial, DSP Ashok Kumar Sharma expired and charges against him were abated,'' the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

After trial of nearly 22 years, the special court convicted Amarjeet Singh.

The case has also been referred to the District Legal Service Authority for compensation to the family, the spokesperson said.

