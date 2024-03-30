Left Menu

ED questions Shajahan Sheikh inside jail

Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in the Basirhat Correctional Home in connection with a case on the attack on officials of the central agency in January at Sandeshkhali.The ED interrogated him inside the jail for over four hours after getting permission from Basirhat sub-divisional court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The Calcutta High Court transferred the attack case CBI on March 6.

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 19:52 IST
The ED interrogated him inside the jail for over four hours after getting permission from Basirhat sub-divisional court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab. He went missing after a mob attacked an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to search his house in the alleged ration scam on January 5. The Calcutta High Court transferred the attack case CBI on March 6.

