MP: Two brothers arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in Maihar

PTI | Maihar | Updated: 30-03-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 21:33 IST
MP: Two brothers arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in Maihar
Two brothers were arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar town, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on March 20 but a complaint was filed on Saturday, he added.

''The victim was staying with her paternal grandfather for the past eight years. As per the complaint, two brothers aged 21 and 17 raped her on March 20 and threatened her against revealing the ordeal to anyone,'' Maihar police station in charge Animesh Dwivedi said.

''After she told her mother, the latter approached police. A case was then registered under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for gangrape, trespass and intimidation,'' he said.

The accused were arrested and will be produced in court on Sunday, Dwivedi said.

