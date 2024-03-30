LS polls: Security forces hold flag marches in J&K

Security forces conducted flag marches in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to instil a sense of security and confidence among the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in five phases on April 19 (Udhampur) and April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The marches were conducted by the district police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in various districts, including Ganderbal, Baramulla, Pulwama, Kulgam, Sopore, Shopian, Bandipora and Budgam in Kashmir valley, officials said.

The flag marches are part of an area domination exercise and saw the participation of senior officers and jawans, they said.

A police spokesperson said the flag marches aimed to instil confidence in the voters of a secure and harmonious environment, enabling them to participate in the electoral process without fear.

The spokesperson said that security forces conducted a route march in Rajouri's main town and its peripheral places in Jammu province.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and other paramilitary forces jointly participated in the march, which started from district Police Lines Rajouri and passed through Panja Chowk, Salani Bridge, Tariq Bridge, Workshop Bridge, main bus stand and Gujjar Mandi area, he said.

He said senior officers led the route march which was a part of an exercise to have adequate area domination and area familiarisation of troops.

The spokesperson said a general briefing of force was also made before the march, especially for security arrangements for parliamentary polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)