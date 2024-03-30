Latur doctor, five others booked for abducting, thrashing lift contractor

Six persons were booked for allegedly thrashing a lift installation technician over a monetary dispute in Latur, a police official said on Saturday.

The victim had got a contract of Rs 19 lakh to install a lift in a new hospital and had started work after spending some amount for preliminary purchases, the official said.

''As per the complainant, the doctor who owns the hospital asked him to stop work after getting to know his caste. He wanted the victim to return the money already spent. This led to a dispute,'' the official said.

''The man has said he was abducted and assaulted by the doctor and five others between March 26 and 28 and left near Latur railway station in an unconscious state,'' the MIDC police station official informed.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he added.

