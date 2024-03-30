Man kills boy after he resisted unnatural sex bid; held with brother

Two brothers, who work as masons, have been arrested after the body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a pond in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The duo has been booked on the murder charge. Prima facie, one of the accused kidnapped the boy from Thakurpada area and tried to sodomise him. When the boy raised an alarm, the accused killed him, while his brother helped in disposing of the body, according to police. The body of the boy was found in a pond in a village near Taloja in Navi Mumbai. He went missing on March 25 after he went out of the house to play, following which a complaint was lodged at Shil-Daighar police station, police said in a release. ''Meanwhile, the boy's body with hands tied and injury on his head was found in a pond near Taloja in Navi Mumbai,'' a release said. Police acted on technical and intelligence inputs to zero in on Ramzan Mohammad Kuddus Shaikh (20) and his brother Azad Mohammad Kuddus Sheikh (30) for the crime.

''One of the brothers, Ramzan, tried to have unnatural sex with the boy but he resisted and raised an alarm. He smashed his head with a stone and strangled him to death using a piece of cloth. His brother helped him in disposing the body in the pond,'' the release said. Further investigation is underway.

