Senior citizen assaulted while watching IPL match in Kolhapur village dies, 2 held
PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 31-03-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 21:59 IST
A 65-year-old man who was assaulted while watching an IPL match on television in Kolhapur district has died, leading to the arrest of two persons, a police official said on Sunday.
Bandupant Tibile was hit with sticks by Balwant Jhanhge and Sagar Jhanjge after he cheered when Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma got out in a game versus Hyderabad Sunrisers on Wednesday, the official said.
''Tibile died on Saturday in a hospital after which Balwant and Sagar were arrested,'' the Karveer police station official said.
