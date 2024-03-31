Left Menu

Senior citizen assaulted while watching IPL match in Kolhapur village dies, 2 held

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 31-03-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 21:59 IST
Senior citizen assaulted while watching IPL match in Kolhapur village dies, 2 held
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man who was assaulted while watching an IPL match on television in Kolhapur district has died, leading to the arrest of two persons, a police official said on Sunday.

Bandupant Tibile was hit with sticks by Balwant Jhanhge and Sagar Jhanjge after he cheered when Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma got out in a game versus Hyderabad Sunrisers on Wednesday, the official said.

''Tibile died on Saturday in a hospital after which Balwant and Sagar were arrested,'' the Karveer police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024