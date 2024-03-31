Left Menu

Pedestrian, biker killed in separate road accidents

A pedestrian and a biker were killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday. Sharad Bramhane 39 was critically injured after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Daulameti road this noon.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:03 IST
Pedestrian, biker killed in separate road accidents
  • Country:
  • India

A pedestrian and a biker were killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday. Sharad Bramhane (39) was critically injured after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Daulameti road this noon. He died during treatment, while Anuj Shivprasad Landge (13), riding pillion, was undergoing treatment.

In another incident, 81-year-old Sitambar Kondabaji Dupare was fatally struck by a speeding four-wheeler while he was on his way to a temple on Saturday morning in Pachpaoli area.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024