Amsterdam police clear area around central metro station

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 23:22 IST
Police in Amsterdam said on Sunday that they had cleared the area around the central Rokin metro station and that explosives experts were on the scene investigating.

Amsterdam police wrote about the operation in a post on social media network X but gave no more details about what had caused them to clear the area.

Rokin metro station is in the very centre of the city, close to the Dam square and the main shopping street.

