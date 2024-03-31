Left Menu

Uttarakhand man held for killing live-in partner

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-03-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 23:34 IST
Uttarakhand man held for killing live-in partner
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly strangling his live-in partner to death and dumping the body in a forest on the outskirts of the city, police said.

Rashid and Shehnoor lived in Sanskriti Lok Colony in Dehradun, police said, adding that the alleged murder took place in December last year.

Rashid, who hails from Muzaffarnagar district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, was suspicious of his partner and often quarrelled with her.

On the day of the incident, the duo had a heated argument and Rashid strangled Shehnoor to death. He then put the body in a bag and dumped it in the forest in the Asharodi area, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said.

During interrogation, Rashid confessed to his crime, Singh said, adding that the woman's body had been retrieved.

According to police, the woman's mother had lodged a complaint after her daughter went missing.

Rashid had been on the run ever since the matter was reported to police and was arrested following a tip-off, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024