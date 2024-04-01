Left Menu

Mexican authorities investigate death of eight Chinese migrants

The difficulty of obtaining visas for the United States and the economic after-shocks of COVID lockdowns have led to a sharp increase in Chinese presenting at the U.S.-Mexico border. The other migrants on the boat, seven women and one man from China, all died, the statement said, adding that they have not been officially identified.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 01:09 IST
Mexican authorities investigate death of eight Chinese migrants

A boat carrying Chinese migrants capsized off the coast of the Mexican southern state of Oaxaca, killing eight migrants, and Mexican authorities said over the weekend that they were investigating the incident. The boat capsized on Friday, and Oaxacan state officials said in a statement posted on X on Saturday that the only survivor, a man, had said the boat was steered by a Mexican and that they had left the border city of Tapachula in Chiapas state on Thursday.

Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala, is where many migrants hoping to get to the United States depart. The difficulty of obtaining visas for the United States and the economic after-shocks of COVID lockdowns have led to a sharp increase in Chinese presenting at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The other migrants on the boat, seven women and one man from China, all died, the statement said, adding that they have not been officially identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024