Delhi Police arrests three, claim to have solved 12 theft cases

Delhi Police has arrested three people and claimed to have solved 12 theft cases with recovery of 80 stolen diamond and gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1 crore, officials on Monday said.

The accused have been identified as mastermind of the gang Ranjeet Soni (27), previously involved in 22 cases, Sonu (25), involved in 13 cases, and Sourabh (24), police said.

The accused have taken a flat on rent to hide all the stolen articles, they said.

The team, which was trying to nab them, checked over 400 CCTV camera footage and searched more than 100 auto-rickshaws to get the breakthrough, police said.

''On February 9, a woman had complaint about theft in her house. Another similar incident was reported on March 16 of same modus operandi. Team was formed after the FIR was registered and tasked to solve the case,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

''When the team was checking CCTV footage to nab the culprits, four people were found to be suspiciously loitering near Safdarjung,'' he added. The officer said that, in one of the footage, they were found boarding an auto-rickshaw. The auto driver was traced and interrogated who informed that he had dropped the suspects at Jungpura, he added. ''The team reached Jungpura and local inquiry was made wherein it was learnt that another case of burglary had also taken place in the area on same day. All the four people were seen boarding another auto,'' the DCP said.

''The driver of the auto was traced too who informed that he had dropped all the four people near RK Puram,'' he added.

The police said that they identified all the accused and nabbed Sonu and Saurabh on March 28. ''Later our teams arrested Ranjeet Soni on the same day. Soni revealed during interrogation that during his jail term, he befriended many persons whom he used keep on commission basis per night to conduct burglaries,'' the DCP said.

''They used to roam in autos and frequently changed autos to avoid detection,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)