Israeli PM Netanyahu to leave hospital on Tuesday
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:03 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be released from hospital on Tuesday afternoon following a hernia procedure, his office said, citing advice from his doctors.
"The prime minister is feeling very well, and he continues to carry out his daily routine from the hospital," a statement said. Earlier, the Hadassah Medical Centre in Jerusalem said Netanyahu was conscious and conversing with family after undergoing a successful hernia operation on Monday and that he was recovering. It did not specify how long that might take.
