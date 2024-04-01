Left Menu

HC fixes Apr 4 for hearing plea on maintainability of suit on "removal" of Shahi Idgah mosque

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 21:04 IST
HC fixes Apr 4 for hearing plea on maintainability of suit on "removal" of Shahi Idgah mosque
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed April 4 for hearing a plea regarding maintainability of a suit seeking ''removal'' of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura that stands adjacent to the Krishna Janmasthan temple.

The petition claims that the mosque has been built on a 13.37 acre piece of land of the Katra Keshav Deo temple.

After hearing the matter, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain fixed the next date of hearing in the case on April 4.

The counsel for the Muslim side, Taslima Aziz Ahmadi, appearing through video conference, submitted before the court that the suit is barred by limitation.

On Monday, the Muslim side concluded its arguments on their objection regarding maintainability of the suit.

It was further submitted that the suit was filed for possession after ''removal'' of the structure of the Shahi idgah mosque as well as for restoration of the Katra Keshav Deo temple and for permanent injunction. The plea in the suit shows the structure of the mosque is there and the committee of management is in possession of the same.

''In this way a question/dispute has been raised on Waqf property and thus provisions of the Waqf Act will apply, and in such it is the Waqf tribunal that has the jurisdiction to hear the matter and not a civil court,'' argued Ahmadi.

After hearing her, the court asked her to conclude her arguments by the next date of hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024