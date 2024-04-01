Left Menu

US raises concern over convictions of rights advocates in Vietnam

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 21:30 IST
The U.S. State Department on Monday raised concerns about convictions of rights advocates in Vietnam, including five since January, and called on the country's government to respect freedoms of expression, association, and religion. "We are particularly troubled by the recent 13-year sentence of Y Krec Bya, who has been a peaceful voice for freedom of religion or belief in Vietnam," the State Department said in a statement.

"We also continue to be concerned by the multi-year prison terms of Nay Y Blang, Danh Minh Quang, Thach Cuong, and To Hoang Chuong for their peaceful advocacy on behalf of human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, in Vietnam."

