Moscow court puts 10th suspect in concert hall attack under pre-trial custody
Moscow's Basmanny district court ruled on Monday that the 10th suspect in the March 22 deadly concert hall attack should be put into custody until May 22, pending trial, the court said on Telegram.
The court said that Yusufzoda Yakubjoni Davlatkhon, a native of Tajikistan, had been charged under Russia's terrorist act.
