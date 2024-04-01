HP Future Impact Leaders – IICA Certified ESG Professional Programme launched

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, has joined hands with HP India to introduce ‘HP Future Impact Leaders - IICA Certified Environmental – Social - Governance (ESG) Professional Programme’. This initiative aims to promote sustainability and empower corporate social responsibility (CSR) professionals to emerge as leaders in navigating the intricacies of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks.

Under this programme, HP India in collaboration with IICA, will offer 100 percent scholarships to 75 candidates, enabling them to pursue advanced education in ESG without financial barriers. The initiative underscores a shared commitment to fostering sustainable business practices and driving positive societal impact. Applications for the first batch of the ‘HP Future Impact Leaders- IICA Certified Environmental-Social-Governance (ESG) Professional Programme’ for 75 scholars is now open and nominations could be submitted online on IICA website.

HP Future Impact Leaders initiative is designed as a comprehensive course on ESG, giving a holistic understanding of the philosophy of ESG, its principles, its relevance, and its implications in the current scenario. The six-month course comprising of self-paced learning modules will be delivered online. Renowned ESG professionals of international & national repute are involved in delivering the live interactive master classes. There will be one in-person session where participants will get the chance to meet their fellow participants.

The programme is designed to cater to professionals either working in business and human rights (BHR), ESG, environmental health and safety (EHS), sustainability, and CSR. Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline and a minimum of five years of experience in relevant fields to be eligible for the programme.

Shri Praveen Kumar, Director General and CEO of IICA, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with HP to launch this programme. By combining IICA's expertise in corporate affairs and HP's commitment to sustainability, we aim to cultivate a cohort of future impact leaders who will drive positive change and innovation in the ESG landscape."

Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, HP India market, said, “Sustainable impact is at the heart of HP’s business strategy. We constantly strive to achieve our most pressing environment and social goals of driving climate action and accelerating digital equity through impactful strategies and actions. Our partnership with the IICA is a significant step in this direction. Through this partnership we aim to impart quality education on ESG to deserving candidates to enable them to be the change makers of tomorrow. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration holds to drive tangible progress in the Indian ESG landscape”.

Prof. Garima Dadhich, Head School of Business Environment, IICA said that the programme will feature an innovative pedagogical approach, including self-paced e-learning modules, interactive online sessions, and exclusive master classes conducted by renowned thought leaders and industry experts. Participants will benefit from an immersive curriculum crafted by a distinguished panel of ESG experts, which focuses on national and international frameworks, ensuring relevance across diverse organisational contexts.

For further inquiries regarding eligibility or the application process, candidates are encouraged to contact the program coordinators or visit the official website: https://iica.nic.in/esgilp/demoesgilp.aspx.

(With Inputs from PIB)