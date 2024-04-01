Left Menu

Enforce model code in a strict manner, T'gana Chief Secretary tells officials

Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, T K Sridevi said the increased vigilance by the Commercial Tax department through the integrated border checkposts has resulted in Rs 5.19 crore being seized after the announcement of model code of conduct.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:12 IST
Enforce model code in a strict manner, T'gana Chief Secretary tells officials
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election in the state. She held a meeting with officials and reviewed the implementation of the model code of conduct. She took stock of the law and order situation, setting up checkposts and daily seizure reports and others, an official release said.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to arrange surveillance at Begumpet airport as well as at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport at Shamshabad on city outskirts. She also told to notify dry days in the border districts when elections are held in the neighboring states as per the Election Commission guidelines, it said.

She also directed Forest department officials to identify clandestine routes in forests which are used by the smugglers so as to increase surveillance.

DGP Ravi Gupta informed that inter-state meetings with all neighbouring states have been held and 85 border checkposts have been set up by the state. Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, T K Sridevi said the increased vigilance by the Commercial Tax department through the integrated border checkposts has resulted in Rs 5.19 crore being seized after the announcement of model code of conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024