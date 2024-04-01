Iran preserves the right to respond to Damascus consulate attack, Iran's foreign ministry says

Iran preserves the right to take reciprocal actions against the Israeli attack in Damascus on its consulate, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, according to state media.

Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in Syria on Monday.

"Tehran will decide on "the type of response and punishment against the aggressor," Kanaani added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)