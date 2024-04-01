Left Menu

At least three missing after avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt

The avalanche occurred just after 2 p.m. (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by Chris Reese)

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:20 IST
At least three missing after avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At least three people are missing after an avalanche rumbled down a mountain on Monday afternoon at Riffelberg by the Swiss Alpine ski resort of Zermatt, police said.

Police in the southern canton of Valais said the identities of the missing people swept up by the avalanche were still unclear, and search efforts were continuing.

Access to the area, which had a lot of snow, was difficult, a spokesperson for Valais police said. The avalanche occurred just after 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) local time, police said. (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by Chris Reese)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024