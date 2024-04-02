Florida top court upholds 15-week abortion ban

Florida's top court on Monday upheld a Republican-backed state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy - reversing a 1989 precedent that had recognized abortion rights under the state constitution - in a ruling that clears the way for an even stricter six-week ban to take effect in one month.

The ruling by the Florida Supreme Court - a victory for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis - came in a challenge to the law by abortion provider Planned Parenthood and others. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Will Dunham and Alexia Garamfalvi and Franklin Paul)

