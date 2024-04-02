Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills five from World Central Kitchen, Hamas-run Government Media Office says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-04-2024 03:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2024 03:48 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
At least five employees from the World Central Kitchen were killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah, the Hamas-run Gaza Government Media Office announced late on Monday.
Those killed included people from Poland, Australia and a British national, a spokesman for the media office said, adding that one Palestinian was also killed.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military or the World Central Kitchen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinian
- Poland
- Government Media Office
- British
- Australia
- Israeli
- Deir al-Balah
- Hamas
- Gaza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese foreign minister to meet former Australia PM Keating on visit
Uber to pay $178 million in Australia taxi class action settlement
Uber pays USD 178 million to end legal fight with Australian taxi drivers
Chinese foreign minister to meet former Australia PM Keating on visit
Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Shifa Hospital