Left Menu

Army, police hold joint security review meeting in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:13 IST
Army, police hold joint security review meeting in J-K's Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

The top brass of the Army and the police reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch border district ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the region. The security situation will be continuously monitored and assessed to hold incident-free elections, officials said.

DGP R R Swain and General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva chaired the joint security review meeting at Poonch today, they said.

They held discussion on conducting smooth and synergised operations and maintaining peace and security in the region, officials said.

This meeting becomes important as the police busted a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, arresting three out of seven identified members involved in receiving and distributing arms, ammunition, explosives, cash and narcotics dropped through drones from across the border on April 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024