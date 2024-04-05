Army, police hold joint security review meeting in J-K's Poonch
The top brass of the Army and the police reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch border district ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the region. The security situation will be continuously monitored and assessed to hold incident-free elections, officials said.
DGP R R Swain and General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva chaired the joint security review meeting at Poonch today, they said.
They held discussion on conducting smooth and synergised operations and maintaining peace and security in the region, officials said.
This meeting becomes important as the police busted a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, arresting three out of seven identified members involved in receiving and distributing arms, ammunition, explosives, cash and narcotics dropped through drones from across the border on April 2.
