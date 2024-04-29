Left Menu

Vessel sustains damage near Yemen's Mokha after explosion in its proximity, UKMTO says

Iran-backed Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 22:27 IST
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 22:27 IST

A vessel that reported on Monday an explosion in its proximity, 54 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Mokha, has sustained damage but the ship and crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said.

British maritime security firm Ambrey has said that a Malta-flagged container ship in the same location was reportedly targeted with three missiles while on route from Djibouti to the Saudi city of Jeddah. Iran-backed Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Ambrey assessed that the vessel was targeted due to its listed operator's ongoing trade with Israel, it said in an advisory note. Houthi attacks in the Red Sea region have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.

