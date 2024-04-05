Left Menu

Iran's Revolutionary Guard commander vows retaliation for apparent strike that killed top generals

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 05-04-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:40 IST
Iran's commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guard General Hossein Salami vowed retaliation Friday for the airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran's Consulate in the Syrian capital that killed seven of the guard's members.

This came after thousands marched chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America” during the funeral procession of the killed officers.

The marches in the capital, Tehran, along with protests in other Iranian cities, came at a time of heightened concerns about possible retaliation by Iran for Monday's strike that killed 12 people, including four Syrian citizens and a member of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, according to officials. The protesters in the capital headed to Tehran University where the commander of the powerful Salami gave his speech.

Salami said that “no threat will go unanswered'' in retaliation for Israel's apparent strike.

“The collapse of (the Zionist regime) is very possible and close with God's grace,” Salami said, adding that the U.S. has become “wildly hated by the world, especially in Muslim-dominated countries.

He added that Israel's current survival depended on U.S. support.

The public funeral coincided with Iran's annual rally Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, a traditional show of support for the Palestinians that has been held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

State TV live broadcast showed thousands of Iranians in Tehran following the truck carrying the bodies of the two generals and five officers to the cemetery, with some waving flags of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The protesters in the capital headed to Tehran University where Revolutionary Guard commander, General Hossein Salami is giving a speech.

Iranian leaders have reiterated promises of revenge. On Wednesday Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said the attack “will not remain without answer.” By attacking an Iranian diplomatic station, Israel's apparent escalation has raised fears that the devastating six-month war against Hamas could spill over into the entire Mideast region and beyond.

Israel faces increasing isolation as international criticism mounts over its killing of six foreign aid workers this week who were trying to deliver desperately needed food in Gaza. Iran does not recognize Israel and views it as its archenemy. It also supports militant groups, Hamas and Hezbollah.

Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border have increased since the war in Gaza began nearly six months ago.

