Poland says Israel apologised after Polish aid worker killed in Gaza

Poland said on Friday that Israel's ambassador had apologised after an Israeli air strike killed a Polish aid worker in Gaza this week. Damian Sobol, a volunteer from southeastern Poland, was among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in the airstrike in central Gaza on Monday.

Poland said on Friday that Israel's ambassador had apologized after an Israeli air strike killed a Polish aid worker in Gaza this week.

Damian Sobol, a volunteer from southeastern Poland, was among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in the airstrike in central Gaza on Monday. "I handed over a note of protest to the ambassador. The ambassador apologised for this event, which has no precedent in the history of the civilised world," Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna told a press conference.

While the briefing was taking place, Israel said an inquiry into the incident had found serious errors and breaches of procedure by the military, with the result that two officers had been dismissed and senior commanders formally reprimanded. Szejna had said disciplinary measures would not be enough. The ambassador informed him that Israel's top court would conduct a criminal investigation, and Poland wants its prosecutors to take part.

"There should be an investigation under the supervision of the victims' countries under criminal law into this event, which bears the hallmarks of murder," he said, adding that Sobol's family should also be offered compensation. "The information we received so far (from Israel) is not satisfactory but we see this meeting as a change of tone."

Ambassador Yacov Livne caused outrage in Poland with a social media post on Tuesday that the "extreme right and left" in Poland were accusing Israel of intentional murder, adding that "antisemites will always remain antisemites". Szejna said Livne would not be expelled.

