Left Menu

Drug gangs behind rise in shootings in EU capital Brussels, officials say

More than 100 of Europe's most dangerous criminal networks operate in Belgium, a centre for international drug trafficking as well as being the heart of EU politics, officials said on Friday, as street shooting rise in the capital. Belgian Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchelt said drug gangs were behind this year's rise in street shootings in Brussels, with six recorded in March alone.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 18:15 IST
Drug gangs behind rise in shootings in EU capital Brussels, officials say
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

More than 100 of Europe's most dangerous criminal networks operate in Belgium, a centre for international drug trafficking as well as being the heart of EU politics, officials said on Friday, as street shooting rise in the capital.

Belgian Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchelt said drug gangs were behind this year's rise in street shootings in Brussels, with six recorded in March alone. Gangs from the French coastal town of Marseille were seeking to fill a vacuum left in Brussels after arrests of Albanian mafia members, he said. About 30 people were arrested in a large-scale operation by the country's federal police in February 2022, Belgian media reported.

With a major port in Antwerp, Belgium is an important drugs hub. Local media have reported shootings in recent months that have injured passers-by in shopping and residential districts of Brussels that were not previously not associated with such crime.

The federal police declined to comment on street shooting statistics. Van Tigchelt and Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, spoke at a news conference as EU police agency Europol said it had identified the 821 most dangerous criminal networks in the bloc, and their 25,000 members, to help cross-border investigations.

Half of the groups were involved in drug trafficking, said Europol head Catherine De Bolle, while 86% of them used legal businesses to launder money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024