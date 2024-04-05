Left Menu

Iran says U.S. warned it not to target U.S. facilities

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:24 IST
An Iranian official said on Friday that Washington had warned Tehran not to attack U.S. facilities after Iran had told it not to fall into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "trap."

"In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns US leadership not to get dragged in Netanyahu's trap for US: Stay away so you won't get hurt. In response US asked Iran not to target American facilities," Iranian presidential aide Mohammad Jamshidi said on X on Friday.

There was no immediate U.S. comment on his remarks.

