Burnt body of man found in Latur, murder case registered

PTI | Latur | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:11 IST
The burnt body of a man in his 20s was found on Friday morning in Latur, a police official said.

The body was spotted near Khopegaon village, after which a murder case was registered, the Vivekanand Chowk police station official said.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and nab the accused, said inspector Vaijnath Munde.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

