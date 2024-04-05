Burnt body of man found in Latur, murder case registered

The burnt body of a man in his 20s was found on Friday morning in Latur, a police official said.

The body was spotted near Khopegaon village, after which a murder case was registered, the Vivekanand Chowk police station official said.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and nab the accused, said inspector Vaijnath Munde.

