Domestic help decamps with cash, jewellery from judge's house in Gurugram

A female domestic help employed at the house of a Pataudi court judge allegedly decamped with cash and jewellery, police said on Friday.The alleged incident happened on Thursday when the judge was not at home, they said.According to the complaint, the domestic help Riya has been working at the judges house since April 1.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:30 IST
A female domestic help employed at the house of a Pataudi court judge allegedly decamped with cash and jewellery, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident happened on Thursday when the judge was not at home, they said.

According to the complaint, the domestic help Riya has been working at the judge's house since April 1. ''For this, Rs 42,000 was given to the maid service agency in Delhi as advance salary to the maid and a commission for the agency, the complainant said.

''The judge was not at home on Thursday when the maid ran away after stealing Rs 50,000 and a gold chain, some coins kept in the cupboard. When I called on her number, her phone was found switched off. When I contacted the agency, they also refused to have any information about her,'' the complaint read.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Riya and the agency under sections 381 (theft by servant), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Pataudi Police Station on Thursday, police said.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to nab the accused and will issue a notice to the agency to join the investigation. PTO COR SKY SKY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

