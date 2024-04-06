Left Menu

Palghar gram sevaks go on mass leave to oppose villagers’ ‘audit’ of Jal Jeevan Mission works

More than 370 gram sevaks in Palghar district, Maharashtra have gone on indefinite leave to protest against an audit of works under the Jal Jeevan Mission. They claim they are unfairly implicated and play no role in planning the schemes criticized by villagers. Engineers and government officials have also been involved in the dispute.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-04-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 10:45 IST
Palghar gram sevaks go on mass leave to oppose villagers’ ‘audit’ of Jal Jeevan Mission works
  • Country:
  • India

More than 370 'gram sevaks' (village workers) proceeded on indefinite leave from Saturday to oppose an "audit" being carried out by villagers of works under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The protesting gram sevaks from Palghar taluka claimed they are being unfairly implicated since they play no role in the planning and execution of the schemes criticized by the villagers.

Suchit Gharat, president of the Gramsevak Sanghatana in Palghar, said they have apprised the Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) about their decision.

He claimed that gram sevaks are being made the scapegoats in this matter.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a central programme envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households in rural India.

Earlier, 16 engineers from the area had threatened to go on mass leave to protest against the "audit", aimed at highlighting the ''deficiencies'' in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Led by an NGO, villagers in the taluka have been going around and trying to find errors in the works over the past many days. Meanwhile, the assistant returning officer of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency has directed action against those government staffers violating the model code of conduct, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024