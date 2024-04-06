Left Menu

SST seizes Rs 1.38 cr cash, silver from pvt bus in MP's Jhabua

A static surveillance team SST deployed by the Election Commission seized Rs 1.38 crore cash and 22.3 kg of silver from a private bus in Madhya Pradeshs Jhabua district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.The unaccounted cash and silver were found on the bus at a checkpost at Pitol on the Madhya Pradesh-Gujarat border around 2 am, the police said in a release.

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 06-04-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 14:26 IST
SST seizes Rs 1.38 cr cash, silver from pvt bus in MP's Jhabua
  • Country:
  • India

A static surveillance team (SST) deployed by the Election Commission seized Rs 1.38 crore cash and 22.3 kg of silver from a private bus in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The unaccounted cash and silver were found on the bus at a checkpost at Pitol on the Madhya Pradesh-Gujarat border around 2 am, the police said in a release. The bus was heading to Rajkot (Gujarat) from Indore when it was intercepted and the team found a bag containing cash to the tune of Rs 1.38 crore and 22.3 kg of silver, it stated. Bus drivers Radheshyam Hirwe and Yogesh Dadore denied any knowledge about the cash and silver, and no passenger claimed the valuables, the release said. The SST has been constituted in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The seized cash was kept at the district treasury in Jhabua, and further investigation is underway, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024