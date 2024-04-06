History-sheeter shoots, injures friend in Mumbai

A 30-year-old man was injured after his friend shot him with a country-made pistol at his home in central Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The firing occurred in the Antop Hill area in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The accused, Vivek Shettiyar (40), a history-sheeter, entered his friend Akash Swami’s house and shot him while he was sleeping, he said.

Shettiyar fled the scene, while the victim sustained injury to his stomach, the official said. The accused is a known criminal with multiple cases to his name, and there were offences registered against the victim as well, he said.

The local police and the crime branch have launched a manhunt for the accused, and a probe is on to ascertain the reason for the attack, the official said.

