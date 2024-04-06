Left Menu

Eight dead in two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, officials say

The strike occurred just after midnight, news reports said. "Overnight Russia launched another attack against Kharkiv - Ukraine's 2nd largest city - killing 6 civilians, injuring others & damaging homes & schools," U.S. Ambassador Bridget A.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 19:20 IST
Eight dead in two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, officials say

Two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killed eight civilians and injured at least 10 early on Saturday and in the afternoon, regional officials said.

Ukraine's national police said the attack was launched by drones, while regional officials said Russian forces used missiles and bombs. The police and local authorities published pictures of fires that had broken out on city streets and next to buildings. "As of this morning, there are 6 dead and 10 wounded as a result of the night strike on Shevchenkivskyi district," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app. Later the death toll rose to seven.

"The attack hit residential areas - at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories, a number of administrative buildings, a shop, a petrol station, a service station and cars were damaged," he said. The strike occurred just after midnight, news reports said.

"Overnight Russia launched another attack against Kharkiv - Ukraine's 2nd largest city - killing 6 civilians, injuring others & damaging homes & schools," U.S. Ambassador Bridget A. Brink said on X social network. "There is not a second to lose to support Ukraine's fight to defend its people from such horrific and unprovoked attacks," she added.

A new attack took place later on Saturday and Terekhov said at least one person was killed. "There is information about one death as a result of a strike on a residential area of the city. There are also injuries," Terekhov said on Telegram.

Kharkiv, in Ukraine's northeast, has been a frequent Russian target, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks. On Wednesday, a drone attack on the city killed four people and badly damaged apartment blocks. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, told the news outlet Politico in an interview published on Thursday, that he saw Kharkiv as the most likely target for any new Russian offensive in May or June.

Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synehubov reported a strike on a residential building and a missile attack on a village north of Kharkiv city. No casualties were reported in either incident. Air raid alerts remained in effect for Kharkiv and most of the country, including the capital Kyiv, for several hours after the strikes.

Ukraine's military said on Facebook its air defences destroyed 28 of 32 drones and three of six missiles launched by Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024