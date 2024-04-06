Left Menu

RSS chief attends meeting of intellectuals in Bharuch on first day of Guj visit

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday engaged in an interactive session with intellectuals in Bharuch on the first day of his three-day visit to Gujarat. On Sunday morning, Bhagwat will offer prayers at Datta temple on the bank of river Narmada at Garudeshwar in Narmada district near the worlds tallest Statue of Unity.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday engaged in an interactive session with intellectuals in Bharuch on the first day of his three-day visit to Gujarat. He will participate in another intellectuals' meeting in Vadodara on Sunday before travelling to Ahmedabad for an overnight stay. He will leave Gujarat on Monday morning, local RSS leaders said.

The Bharuch event was held between 3:30 pm and 6 pm. On Sunday morning, Bhagwat will offer prayers at Datta temple on the bank of river Narmada at Garudeshwar in Narmada district near the world's tallest Statue of Unity.

