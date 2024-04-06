Left Menu

CBI busts syndicate of child traffickers, rescues two newborns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 20:32 IST
The CBI has busted a syndicate of child traffickers, arresting seven persons engaged in peddling infants to childless couples through ads on Facebook and WhatsApp channels, officials said Saturday.

The agency executed the crackdown last evening and rescued two newborns -- a two days old and another 15 days old, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, CBI sleuths swooped down at seven locations in Delhi and Haryana where they stumbled upon the babies whom the syndicate schemed to sell for Rs 4-6 lakh, sources said.

Subsequently, the CBI rounded up seven racket members who were later arrested.

Among the arrested, masterminds Neeraj hails from Sonipat and Indu Pawar from Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

Their associates Aslam from Patel Nagar, and Pooja Kashyap, Kavita and Ritu were tasked with taking care of the children.

Anjali of Malviya Nagar allegedly used to bring customers, they said.

According to CBI's spokesperson, the syndicate purportedly liaised with childless couples seeking adoption prospects via advertorial engagements on platforms such as Facebook pages and WhatsApp clusters.

During the ensuing searches, the CBI confiscated a stash of Rs 5.5 lakh in cash, alongside incriminating documents.

The CBI has filed FIR charges against ten individuals, including the arrested, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

The arrested accused were sent to CBI remand for four days, the spokesperson said.

