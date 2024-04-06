SRPF constable shoots self at anti-Naxal training centre in Nagpur

A police constable allegedly committed suicide at the Unconventional Operations Training Centre (UOTC) in Nagpur on Saturday, an official said.

Mangesh Maske (35), attached to the State Reserve Police Force's Group 4, shot himself with his service rifle around 5 pm, said the Wadi police station official.

''He was on deputation to the UOTC, which is an anti-Naxal training facility of Maharashtra police. Sitting in his chair, he pointed the rifle to his chin and fired. He died on the spot,'' the official said.

Maske is survived by his wife, who serves with Nagpur police, and two children.

