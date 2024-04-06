Ambrey says vessel was targeted approximately 61NM southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-04-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 22:26 IST
British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Saturday that it had received information that a vessel was targeted approximately 61 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah in Yemen.
Iran-aligned Houthis have staged attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region for months in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.
