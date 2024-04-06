Man found dead in car parked on hotel premises
PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 23:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of a 52-year-old man was found in a car parked at a hotel in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Prabhakar Dhak, a resident of Wada area who had gone missing from April 3.
Dhak's car was found on the premises of Milan Hotel at Mastan Naka near Manor, said an official.
His highly decomposed body was found inside.
Manor police are conducting further probe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra on
- Manor
- Wada
- Dhak
- Milan Hotel
- Palghar
- Mastan Naka
- Prabhakar Dhak
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs oil tanker godown in Vijayawada
Nearly 500 villages, 150 hamlets in Marathwada tanker dependent: Report
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee passes Rs 1,260-crore budget for 2024-25
Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Annie Raja, Sudhakaran file nominations in Kerala for LS polls
Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Annie Raja, K Sudhakaran file nominations in Kerala for LS polls