Man found dead in car parked on hotel premises

The body of a 52-year-old man was found in a car parked at a hotel in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Prabhakar Dhak, a resident of Wada area who had gone missing from April 3.

Dhak's car was found on the premises of Milan Hotel at Mastan Naka near Manor, said an official.

His highly decomposed body was found inside.

Manor police are conducting further probe.

